Two Injured As Russians Attack Civilian Car In Kharkiv Region With Drone

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces have attacked a civilian vehicle in the village of Bilyi Kolodiaz, Kharkiv region, with a drone, injuring two men.

Kharkiv Region Governor Oleh Syniehubov announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"At around 14:00, the occupiers struck the Chuhuiv district. An enemy UAV hit a civilian car in the village of Bilyi Kolodiaz. Two civilians were injured," Syniehubov wrote.

Nearly 100 apartment buildings being restored in Kharkiv - city council

According to him, the men, aged 33 and 61, suffered blast injuries. Both were hospitalized.