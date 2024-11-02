Two Injured As Russians Attack Civilian Car In Kharkiv Region With Drone
Date
11/2/2024 7:12:30 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces have attacked a civilian vehicle in the village of Bilyi Kolodiaz, Kharkiv region, with a drone, injuring two men.
Kharkiv Region Governor Oleh Syniehubov announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"At around 14:00, the occupiers struck the Chuhuiv district. An enemy UAV hit a civilian car in the village of Bilyi Kolodiaz. Two civilians were injured," Syniehubov wrote.
Read also:
Nearly 100 apartment buildings being restored in Kharkiv - city council
According to him, the men, aged 33 and 61, suffered blast injuries. Both victims were hospitalized.
MENAFN02112024000193011044ID1108844604
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.