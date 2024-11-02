Disaster Recovery Center Updates In Southwest Virginia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) BRISTOL, Va.– A Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) will open in Duffield, Va. at the Pioneer Center at 225 Boone Trail Road, Duffield, VA 24244 on Tuesday, November 5, at 8 a.m. This will be the tenth DRC to open in the impacted area. The Pulaski County DRC in Dublin, Va. will reopen on November 6, at 12 p.m. And the Disaster Recovery Center in Christiansburg, Va. will not reopen . Disaster survivors can visit any DRC to receive assistance. To find the DRC closest to you, including addresses and hours, visit FEMA/drc or text DRC and a ZIP code to 43362 . The newest Disaster Recovery Center is located at:

Scott County Pioneer Center 225 Boone Trail Road Duffield, Va. 24244 Hours of operation: Monday - Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed Sundays

The Dublin, Va. Disaster Recovery Center will re-open Wednesday, November 6 at noon.

Pulaski County New River Valley Fairgrounds 5581 Fair Grounds Circle Dublin, Va. 24084 Reopening 11/06: Wednesday Nov. 6, 2024 – 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. Hours of Operation after 11/6 Monday - Saturday, 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Closed Sundays

The Disaster Recovery Center in Christiansburg will not re-open.

Montgomery County Montgomery County Government Center 755 Roanoke Street Christiansburg, Va. 24073 Hours of operation: Closed, Will Not Reopen

Survivors do not have to visit a DRC to register with FEMA. You can call 800-621-FEMA (3362). The toll-free telephone line operates seven days a week. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service. You can also register online at DisasterAssistance or through the FEMA App on your phone.

The deadline to apply for FEMA disaster assistance is Dec. 2, 2024.

If you have received a letter from FEMA about your application status, visit a DRC to learn more about next steps. DRC staff can help you submit additional information or supporting documentation for FEMA to continue to process your application and answer any questions you may have.

FEMA has set up a rumor response webpage to clarify our role in the Helene response. Visit Hurricane Helene: Rumor Response .

For more information on Virginia's disaster recovery, visit vaemergency , the Virginia Department of Emergency Management Facebook page , fema/disaster/4831 and facebook/FEMA .

FEMA's mission is helping people before, during and after disasters. FEMA Region 3's jurisdiction includes Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia. Follow us on X at x/FEMAregion3 and on LinkedIn at linkedin/company/femaregion3 .

To apply for FEMA assistance, please call the FEMA Helpline at 1-800-621-3362, visit , or download and apply on the FEMA App . If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service. Multilingual operators are available (press 2 for Spanish and 3 for other languages). Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. Any disaster survivor or member of the public may contact the FEMA Civil Rights Office if they feel that they have a complaint of discrimination. FEMA's Civil Rights Office can be contacted at ... or toll-free at 833-285-7448.

