Popular Consensus To Approve The New Constitutional Amendments, Aisha Alfardan

There is a popular consensus approving the general on the recent constitutional amendments and the day will be a historic day in the history of Qatar, has pointed out Aisha Hussein Alfardan, vice chairperson of the Qatari Businesswomen Association.

She said all Qatari people are anxiously looking for the voting day to show their solidarity, especially women who will play a vital role in the voting process. She stressed the new constitutional amendments confirm the wisdom of the Amir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani in achieving the supreme interest of the nation, and establishing the stability and unity of the country while maintaining equal rights for all citizens. She further expressed that taking part at the voting process is a national duty for every eligible Qatari citizen. It enhances popular participation in decision making. Besides, such amendments are expected to usher a new phase of prosperity and stability in the country that would sustain the already achieved political, economic and social achievements in Qatar. She pointed out that Qatari women are active partners in the comprehensive progress seen in all sectors across the country, and some Qatari women has assumed the highest positions in the country in all sectors. Further, Qatari women have made several key achievements in business and investment and participated positively towards the growth of the national economy. She expressed her optimism regarding the future of the country under the wise leadership of His Highness the Amir.

