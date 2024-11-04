PM Inspects Referendum Committee In Msheireb

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani inspected Monday the 15th Committee on the draft constitutional amendments for the Year 2024, in Barahat Msheireb, Msheireb.

During the tour, he was accompanied by HE the Minister of Interior, Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), and Chairman of the General Referendum Committee, Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani.

The inspection tour comes within the framework of checking the latest preparations and arrangements before the start of the process on the constitutional amendments Tuesday. HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs urged citizens who have reached the age of 18 to participate effectively in the referendum and vote on the draft constitutional amendments, within the framework of the joint national duty and responsibility.

HE Minister of Interior and chairperson of the General Referendum Committee Sheikh Khalifa confirmed the completion of necessary preparations for the referendum process, which includes both paper and electronic voting at designated centers, as well as remote voting via the Metrash application. These options ensure that all segments of society are able to exercise their right to vote in the referendum as guaranteed by law.

In a press statement released by the Ministry of Interior, HE the minister called on all Qatari citizens, both within Qatar and abroad, who are 18 years or older on the day of the referendum, to head to the voting centers on Nov. 5, 2024, to exercise their right and express their opinion on the draft constitutional amendments for 2024 to the permanent constitution of Qatar. He noted that broad participation in the referendum would once again illustrate the unique bond between the Qatari people and their leader, reflect a deep belief in the importance of national unity and social cohesion, uphold the cherished traditional values and steadfast national principles, and underscore a sense of historical responsibility toward the homeland.

The Shura Council held its regular weekly session Monday, under the chairmanship of HE Speaker of the Council Hassan bin Abdullah al-Ghanim.

At the outset of the session, HE al-Ghanim hailed the directives of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, which aim to consolidate the principle of justice and the rule of law, in addition to promoting the values of equal citizenship and national unity for the supreme interests of the country.

He affirmed that the constitutional amendments represent a landmark step aimed at fostering these principles and the comprehensive development process to ensure further stability and progress for Qatar.

HE the speaker called on all citizens to exercise their national right by participating in the referendum. He pointed out that contributing during such critical moments fosters partnership in decision-making, thereby strengthening Qatar's stature and achieving citizens' aspirations for a bright future under the leadership of His Highness the Amir.

MENAFN04112024000067011011ID1108849378