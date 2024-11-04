QCB Allows Local Employees In Financial Sector To Leave Early To Cast Vote On Referendum

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) In view of the Tuesday, the Qatar Central (QCB) has allowed Qatari employees working in the institutions to leave early for casting their vote.

"To enable all Qatari employee working in the financial institutions operating in the country to participate in the referendum, it has been decided to grant all Qatari employees working in these institutions early dismissal on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, from 11am onwards," the QCB said in its social medial handle X.

All financial institutions have been urged to make the necessary arrangements to accommodate this early departure while maintaining essential operations and service delivery to their customers at their offices and branches, it said.

The General Referendum Committee has completed all necessary procedures for holding the referendum on constitutional amendments for 2024 on Tuesday, based on Decree No. (87) of 2024 which affirms the cohesion between the Qatari people and their leader, and the firm belief in the importance of national unity, social cohesion and steadfastness on the inherited good values and established national principles.

Polling stations will open from 7am to 7pm. The Committee allowed two methods for voting - direct voting by casting a paper ballot or electronically using iPads, and remote voting using the "Metrash2" app. It will be a yes-no voting system and the results are expected to be announced within 24 hours of the end of the referendum.

