Amir Receives Written Message From South African President

11/4/2024 2:01:04 PM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received a written message from the President of the Republic of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa, pertaining to bilateral relations and ways to support and develop them.
The Minister of Electricity and energy of the Republic of South Africa Dr. Kgosientsho David Ramokgopa handed over the message during a meeting with His Highness the Amir at the Amiri Diwan on Monday morning.

