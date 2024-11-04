Amir Receives Written Message From South African President

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received a written message from the President of the Republic of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa, pertaining to bilateral relations and ways to support and develop them.

The of Electricity and of the Republic of South Africa Dr. Kgosientsho David Ramokgopa handed over the message during a meeting with His Highness the Amir at the Amiri Diwan on Monday morning.

