Shopping Malls Hosting Referendum Polling Stations To Open 7Am Tuesday
11/4/2024 2:01:06 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Commerce and industry and Qatar tourism Sunday announced that the working hours of some shopping malls on Tuesday, the day of the referendum on the constitutional amendments, have been set from 7am, with the aim of providing the necessary services to citizens during this period.
The following are the malls:
Doha Festival City Al Hazm Mall Landmark Mall The Mall The Gate Mall Katara - Galeries Lafayette Mall of Qatar West Walk - Al Waab Villaggio Mall Ezdan Mall - Al Wakra Vendome Mall Barahat Msheireb - Msheireb Laguna Mall
