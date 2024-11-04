Shopping Malls Hosting Referendum Polling Stations To Open 7Am Tuesday

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The of Commerce and and Qatar Sunday announced that the working hours of some shopping malls on Tuesday, the day of the on the constitutional amendments, have been set from 7am, with the aim of providing the necessary services to citizens during this period.

The following are the malls:



Doha Festival City

Al Hazm Mall

Landmark Mall

The Mall

The Gate Mall

Katara - Galeries Lafayette

Mall of Qatar

West Walk - Al Waab

Villaggio Mall

Ezdan Mall - Al Wakra

Vendome Mall

Barahat Msheireb - Msheireb Laguna Mall