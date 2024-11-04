عربي


Participation In Referendum, Highest Form Of Democracy

11/4/2024 2:01:05 PM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Mohammed Youssef al-Mulla, Director of the Office of the Chairman of the Real estate Regulatory Authority told Gulf Times that the participation in the referendum and making a decision for a common destiny is the highest form of democracy and expresses the cohesion and solidarity of the leadership and the people.

Gulf Times

