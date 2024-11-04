Constitutional Amendments Referendum: Citizens Head To Polling Stations Tuesday

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Citizens aged 18 years and above will head to the polling stations Tuesday to exercise their right to vote in the on the proposed constitutional amendments for 2024 to the permanent of Qatar.

The referendum comes pursuant to Decree No. 87 of 2024, re-embodying one of the forms of solidarity between the people of Qatar and their leader, while highlighting the deep-rooted belief in the significance of national unity, social cohesion, and steadfastness in upholding cherished inherited values and enduring national principles.

Participation in the referendum is scheduled to start at 7 am and continue until 7 pm through two methods. The first method allows citizens to cast their votes either by paper ballot in designated polling boxes or electronically by attending one of the announced polling locations in person and displaying a Qatari ID card or digital Qatar ID. The second option is to vote remotely using the Metrash2 application, available both within the country and abroad.

The General Referendum Committee has identified the venues for the referendum committees, indicating that the locations for paper ballot voting will be as follows: the first committee will be at Ali Bin Hamad Al Attiya Arena at Al Sadd SC, the second committee will be at the multipurpose hall in Al Duhail Sports Club, and the third committee will be in the Sports Hall at Aspire Zone.

The fourth committee will be located at the multipurpose hall at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, while the fifth committee will be at the multipurpose hall at Barzan Youth Center, the sixth committee venue will be at the multipurpose hall at Hamad bin Khalifa Stadium, Al Ahli Club, and the seventh committee will be at the VIP entrance of Al Janoub Stadium.

The venue of the eighth committee will be at the multipurpose hall at Al Khor Sports Club, the ninth committee at the multipurpose hall at Al Shamal Sports Club, and the tenth committee will be at the multipurpose hall at Thani bin Jassim Stadium, Al Gharafa Club.

As for the electronic polling committees, the first committee is located at Departures - Gate No. 2 at Hamad International Airport, the second committee is at Abu Samra Border Center, the third committee at the Mall of Qatar, and the fourth committee at Doha Festival City.

Additionally, the fifth committee will be located at Landmark Mall, while the sixth committee will be at The Gate Mall, the seventh committee will be at Villaggio Mall, and the eighth committee will be at West Walk.

The ninth committee will be at Lagoona Mall, and the tenth committee will be at Al Hazm Mall. The eleventh committee will be at the Cultural Village-Katara in Galeries Lafayette, while the twelfth committee will be at The Mall.

The thirteenth committee will be at Ezdan Mall in Al Wakrah, the fourteenth committee will be at Qatar Mall, the fifteenth committee will be at Msheireb, the sixteenth committee will be at Qatar University (Men's Building), the seventeenth committee will be at Qatar University (Women's Building), and the eighteenth committee will be at the Meeting Hall in Qatar Foundation.

The committee previously confirmed that the referendum committees will embark on counting and tallying the votes, with results expected to be announced within 24 hours of the referendum's conclusion.

The General Referendum Committee has finalised all preparations and measures to receive the opinions of citizens within the country and abroad who are 18 years old and eligible to cast their ballots.

Since its declaration, the draft constitutional amendments have received an overwhelming welcome from all segments of the population, as clearly demonstrated by the constructive collaboration between the legislative and executive authorities from the time the draft was submitted to the Shura Council until it was unanimously endorsed.

Both authorities intend to execute the vision of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, which places national unity above all considerations, upholds the principles of justice, consultation, and the rule of law, and promotes equal citizenship in rights and duties.

