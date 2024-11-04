Maldives To Induct Youth Into Security Forces To Instil Discipline And Pride

(MENAFN- NewsIn Asia) Male, November 4: In a significant address at the formal Victory Day gathering, President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu announced the government's plan to introduce a“National Service” program aimed at addressing economic and social challenges faced by Maldivian youth, particularly school leavers.

The program is part of President Dr. Muizzu's broader vision to empower the younger generation and fortify the nation's security framework, a Maldivian official said.

Speaking to an audience that included senior officials, diplomats, and citizens, President Dr. Muizzu highlighted that the current lack of job opportunities for school leavers has led to a series of economic and social disadvantages.

“We cannot afford to let our youth face uncertainty. Their potential is untapped, and it is our responsibility to guide them toward productive paths that benefit them and the nation as a whole,” President Muizzu stated.

The proposed National Service will provide school leavers with structured opportunities to join and serve in the Maldives' security forces, including the Maldives Police Service (MPS) and the Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF). The initiative aims to instil discipline, enhance employability, and strengthen national pride, while simultaneously addressing gaps in workforce demand across essential service sectors.

Dr. Muizzu explained that the program is designed to offer comprehensive training and skills development, ensuring that young participants can contribute meaningfully to the nation's security and development.

“This initiative will not only prepare them for future employment but also nurture a sense of duty and commitment to the welfare of the Maldives,” he added.

The announcement comes as part of the administration's commitment to fostering a modern, people-oriented society that values youth empowerment and national resilience.

By introducing National Service, President Dr. Muizzu aims to create pathways that alleviate the challenges young people face when transitioning from school to the workforce. The proposal was met with strong support from various community leaders and policymakers who attended the Victory Day event. Many have voiced their belief that this program could serve as a catalyst for positive social change and greater economic stability, an official said.

Victory Day

Victory Day, commemorating the Maldives' successful defence against the attempted coup of 1988, served as a fitting backdrop for this announcement. It underscored the themes of unity, resilience, and national service – qualities that President Muizzu emphasized are crucial to the nation's continued progress.

“As the nation reflects on its historical victories and looks forward to future advancements, the introduction of the National Service program marks a significant step toward empowering the youth and reinforcing the Maldives' security infrastructure,” an official said.

