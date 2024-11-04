Uttarakhand: Garwal Motors Users' Bus Falls Into Gorge Near Pauri-Almora Border Multiple Injuries, Death Feared Watch
Date
11/4/2024 12:00:32 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Uttarakhand: A Garwal Motors Users' bus fell into a gorge near Kupi in Ramnagar at Pauri-Almora border. Deaths and injuries feared. Search and rescue operation underway. Details awaited.
(This is a breaking, refresh for updates)
MENAFN04112024007365015876ID1108846814
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.