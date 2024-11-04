Spanish authorities find 55 migrants dead off coast of Canary Islands

(MENAFN) Over the weekend, a tragic series of incidents led to the deaths of at least 55 individuals attempting to reach Spain's Canary Islands from the African coast, as reported by the Spanish news agency EFE. This perilous journey is considered one of the most dangerous migration routes globally, and the Spanish coast guard's ongoing efforts to manage these maritime crossings have become increasingly critical.



The most devastating event occurred when a wooden ship, which had departed from the northern region of Mauritania nearly three weeks prior, was found drifting approximately 370 kilometers (229 miles) south of the Spanish island of El Hierro. Upon arrival, the coast guard discovered only 10 survivors on board. Initial reports indicated that the vessel had carried 58 passengers, raising concerns about the fate of the others, who, according to the survivors, had died during the journey and were subsequently thrown overboard.



In a separate incident on Sunday afternoon, another dinghy sank about 90 kilometers (56 miles) off the coast of Lanzarote. Coast guard teams managed to recover five bodies while successfully rescuing 17 individuals after deploying a raft from an aircraft. This mission also facilitated the rescue of 80 additional migrants facing difficulties in a nearby dinghy, demonstrating the ongoing challenges faced by authorities in responding to maritime emergencies in this region.



Furthermore, in an additional operation, authorities recovered the body of a woman who had fallen from a dinghy that was losing air. Thankfully, the remaining 54 passengers on that dinghy were rescued. In a further reminder of the risks involved, another migrant who had arrived at El Hierro died in a local hospital due to injuries sustained during the treacherous journey. The series of incidents underscores the urgent need for effective measures to address the humanitarian crisis faced by migrants attempting such perilous crossings.

