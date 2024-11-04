Referendum Is A Historical Milestone
Date
11/4/2024 2:01:05 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Engineer Khalid bin Ahmed Al Obaidli, Chairman of the Real estate Regulatory Authority, told Gulf Times that the referendum on the constitutional amendments is a historic milestone in the nation's journey, requiring the participation of all citizens in shaping the future of their country. The people will confirm that they are with their leader, His Highness the Amir, sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, may God protect him.
