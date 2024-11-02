Department Of Meteorology Warns Of Strong Wind And High Sea Tonight
11/2/2024 2:00:13 PM
Doha: Weather inshore tonight until 6:00 am on Sunday will see mild with haze becoming misty to foggy at places by late night, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of poor horizontal visibility at places by late night.
Offshore, it will see fine, the report added, warning of strong wind and high sea at first.
Wind inshore will be northwesterly to westerly at a speed of 03 to 10 knot.
Offshore, it will be northwesterly at a speed of 08 to 18 knot reaching to 22 knot at first.
Visibility will be 05 to 09 kilometers or 02 kilometers or less at places by late night.
Sea state inshore will be 1to 3 feet. Offshore, it will be 3 to 5 feet surging to 7 feet at first.
