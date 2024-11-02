How Price Tags Lie

Consumers have a responsibility to make informed choices and protect themselves, especially in an environment with rising cases of misleading advertising and fraudulent practices. Key responsibilities include:

website. This includes reading reviews, comparing prices, and understanding the product's specifications and return policies.

2.

Avoid Impulsive Purchases: Responsible consumers are cautious about“too-good-to-be-true” deals and avoid making hasty purchases, particularly from unfamiliar sites or during flash sales that create artificial urgency.

3.

Verify Authenticity: Checking for authenticity is essential, especially with branded items. Consumers can look for official brand websites or verified retailer partnerships to ensure they are buying genuine products.

4.

Understand Rights and Policies: Consumers should be familiar with their rights, such as return and refund policies, warranty information, and privacy policies, especially when buying online.

5.

Report Fraudulent Activity: If consumers encounter fake or misleading ads, reporting them to appropriate consumer protection agencies or platforms can help prevent others from falling victim to scams.

By taking these steps, consumers not only protect themselves but also contribute to a more transparent and reliable marketplace

Role of Government:

Last but not least, every citizen, young or old, rich or poor is a consumer of some goods or services from the time of his/her birth to death, It is therefore, necessary that every consumer not only gets a full measure of the value for money he/ she spends, but also that his interests are fully safeguarded. As enjoined in the constitution of India, Government has to play a vital role in protection and empowerment of consumers. Government should ensure establishment of an effective and responsive administration which is not only citizen friendly but it is also transparent and accountable. It should evolve various consumer related policies and activate the Consumer Affairs Departments, not in the shape of toothless tiger but entrusted with authority to play an essential role in safeguarding consumers through protection, enforcement and awareness initiatives. The FCS & Consumer Affairs Department is a conspicuous example and has played a standout role not only in protecting consumers and regulating markets but also in generating substantial revenue through fines imposed from erring marketers.



The aim of this article is not opposing business or the pursuit of livelihood; however, to emphasize the importance of valuing consumers' money. Earning a profit is legitimate, but it should be balanced with fair pricing, quality assurance, and transparency. By respecting the true value of money, businesses can build trust with consumers, fostering a marketplace where both parties benefit. This perspective encourages ethical business practices that prioritize long-term relationships and consumer satisfaction over short-term gains.

The author is PG. Pub. Administration, Dip. Consumer Protection/Food Safety

