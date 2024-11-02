Ten Hag Thanks United Fans For ‘Unshakeable Support’ As He Departs With Trophies And Memories

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) Erik ten Hag bid farewell to Manchester United fans, expressing his gratitude and best wishes after his dismissal from the club. The 54-year-old Dutch manager was sacked on Monday following a tough 2-1 defeat against West Ham, bringing an end to his two-season tenure.

United swiftly appointed Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim as his successor.

In a statement released through his representatives, SEG, Ten Hag thanked United supporters, crediting them with creating a unique atmosphere at Old Trafford. "Thank you for always being there for the club," he said. "Whether it was at a game far away or a tough match at Old Trafford, your support has been unshakeable. The atmosphere at Old Trafford has always been electrifying, thanks to you."

Ten Hag took over as manager in the summer of 2022, bringing fresh hope and energy to the club. His first season saw United end their six-year trophy drought by lifting the Carabao Cup, finishing third in the Premier League, and ultimately capping the season with an FA Cup final victory over cross-town rivals Manchester City in May.

However, despite those early achievements, the club's form declined in the 2024-25 campaign, with United slipping to 14th in the league standings after nine games. The club's management decided it was time for a change, leading to Ten Hag's departure.

Reflecting on his time at United, Ten Hag shared, "We won two trophies-achievements that I will cherish for the rest of my life." He also thanked the club's staff for their support, acknowledging the team behind the scenes that had stood by him through both triumphs and challenges.

“Of course my dream was to bring more trophies to the cabinet. Unfortunately, that dream has come to an end.

"I wish all Manchester United fans nothing but success, trophies and glory.

"Your support, and the warmth I received from everyone at the club, helped me feel at home. Thank you for this chapter in my life.”

With Amorim now set to lead the squad, Ten Hag concluded by wishing Manchester United nothing but success, trophies, and glory for the future, showing his enduring respect for the club and its fans. His departure marks the end of a chapter that brought both hope and hard lessons, leaving fans with memories of his achievements and the anticipation of a new era under Amorim.