'Rising Rajasthan' Summit Drawing Huge Response From Investors, Says CM Bhajan Lal Sharma

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Nov 1 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Bhajan Lal Sharma on Friday said that 'Rising Rajasthan Global Summit' is drawing a huge response from investors in India and abroad as well.

CM Sharma said this while speaking in Sanganer Sneh Milan Samorah on Friday, which was organised in his home constituency in Sanganer.

Chief Minister Sharma said that Rising Rajasthan will be held from December 9 to 11.

"We are getting support from abroad, both from expatriate Rajasthanis and industrialists. The state is attracting huge investment proposals, he said, adding, "The is ready to help every person who invests."

"Youths here will get plenty of employment opportunities," he added.

The Chief Minister also greeted people on the occasion of Diwali, saying it is a festival of enthusiasm, excitement and happiness.

Chief Minister Sharma said that after a wait of 500 years, a divine and grand temple of Ram Lalla has been built in Ayodhya, and therefore, this year's Diwali is special.

He further said that "it has been 10 months since our government was formed, the changes that have come during this time are being seen by all".

"Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project and Yamuna Water Agreement were signed to meet the water requirements of the state. Now, even dams in the state are also full due to good rainfall. Farmers are happy, because they are getting good prices for crops," CM Sharma said.

The Rajasthan Chief Minister said that "we work for the 8 crore people of the state".

He further said: "Around 4 lakh government jobs will be given in 5 years and 1 lakh youth will be given government jobs this year. Youth should start preparing for jobs because a recruitment calendar of two years has also been released. The way has been paved for 90,000 recruitments.

"The notifications will also come in the coming time. Recruitment of 60,000 Class IV employees will provide employment opportunities to the youth. More than 6 lakh job opportunities will be provided in the private sector as well."