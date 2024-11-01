JIT Nashik Announces CE Shreekant Patil's Selection As National Advisory Committee Member For ICETES-2025

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Jawahar education Society's, Institute of Technology, Management and Research, Nashik widely recognizes as JITNashik, is pleased to announce the selection of CE Shreekant Patil as a member of the National Advisory Committee for the International on Emerging Trends in Engineering and Science (ICETES-2025). This prestigious appointment underscores Shreekant Patil's extensive contributions to the academic and entrepreneurial landscape in India.



CE Shreekant Patil has been a key figure at JIT Nashik, actively engaging in various initiatives including the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC), the startup cell, and the enhancement of the college ecosystem in entrepreneurship and skill development. He has played an instrumental role in implementing government schemes and advising initiatives aimed at upgrading educational institutions and enhancing student knowledge and career prospects.



With over 30 years of experience, Patil holds several distinguished positions, including membership in the Asian Council of Science Editors (ACSE) and the Institute for Educational Research and Publication (IFERP). He is also affiliated with IEEE and serves as a Professor of Practice at the University Grants Commission (UGC). Additionally, he mentors various universities and colleges both in India and internationally, sharing his expertise in developing startup ecosystems through initiatives like BHASKAR Startup India.



In his role on the ICETES advisory committee, CE Shreekant Patil will collaborate with program advisory board members and staff to ensure that the conference content remains current and relevant to the needs of businesses and industries. His responsibilities will include:



- Advising on curriculum relevance and labor market demands.



- Supporting the development of new academic programs.



- Advocating for the conference and maintaining connections with the broader community.



- Providing insights for student placement and capstone project opportunities.



CE Shreekant Patil expresses his gratitude to Dr. M.V. Bhatkar, Principal of JIT Nashik, for the opportunity to contribute to the college's national and international involvement in conferences and innovation.



CE Shreekant Patil's expertise and commitment to education and entrepreneurship are expected to significantly enhance the ICETES-2025, contributing to the advancement of engineering and scientific practices in today's rapidly evolving landscape.



For more information about ICETES-2025: The conference will be organized in Hybrid mode during 7th & 8th February 2025



Selected papers will be featured in reputed UGC CARE (IJTE) / SCOPUS-indexed (SSRG)/Springer Nature journals. All presented will published in the journal conference proceeding with ISBN No.



Paper Submission Link:



For more details, paper submission guidelines, and conference updates, visit:









