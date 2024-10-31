Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Global Market 2024 To Reach $11.99 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 8.8%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports-limited time only!

The pulmonary arterial hypertension market has experienced strong growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $7.85 billion in 2023 to $8.57 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. This growth during the historical period can be attributed to factors such as heightened awareness and diagnosis of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), increased healthcare expenditures, a growing aging population, the expansion of treatment options for PAH, and a rise in research and development activities focused on pulmonary hypertension.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The pulmonary arterial hypertension market is anticipated to witness strong growth in the coming years, reaching $11.99 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. This projected growth can be attributed to the adoption of novel therapies for pulmonary arterial hypertension, an increased focus on early detection and diagnosis, a growing pipeline of PAH drugs and therapies, the integration of precision medicine in PAH treatment, and the expansion of healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market

The increasing number of clinical trials for drug development is expected to drive the growth of the pulmonary arterial hypertension market in the future. These clinical trials are research studies designed to assess the safety, efficacy, and potential side effects of new drugs or treatments in humans. Trials focused on pulmonary arterial hypertension can lead to the development of new and more effective treatments, enhancing quality of life, improving safety and efficacy, facilitating early access, and helping identify cost-effective therapies.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:



Which Market Players Are Driving The Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Growth?

Key players in the market include United Therapeutics Corporation, Acceleron Pharma Inc., Actelion Pharmaceuticals US Inc., Bayer AG, Eli Lilly and Company, Gilead Sciences Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Johnson & Johnson, Liquidia Technologies Inc., Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc., Natco Pharma Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Sandoz AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Zydus Pharmaceutical USA Inc., Allegheny Health Network, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Cleveland Clinic, Houston Methodist Hospital, Johns Hopkins Medicine, Massachusetts General Hospital, Mayo Clinic, MedStar Heart & Vascular Institute, National Jewish Health, NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, Ochsner Medical Center, Royal Brompton & Harefield NHS Foundation Trust, Rush University Medical Center, Stanford Health Care, Swedish Medical Center, Temple University Hospital, University of California Health.

What Are the Key Trends That Influence The Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Size?

Key companies in the pulmonary arterial hypertension market are concentrating on obtaining product approvals, such as Tyvaso, to drive revenue growth. Tyvaso (treprostinil) inhalation solution is prescribed for patients with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD; WHO Group 3) and pulmonary hypertension, aiming to improve their exercise capacity.

How Is The Global Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Segmented?

1) By Drug Class: Endothelin Receptor Antagonists (ERAs), PDE-5 Inhibitors, Prostacyclin and Prostacyclin Analogs, SGC Stimulators

2) By Route of Administration: Oral, Intravenous/ subcutaneous, Inhalational

3) By Distribution channel: Retail, Online

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Definition

Pulmonary arterial hypertension is a condition characterized by elevated blood pressure that affects the right side of the heart and the arteries in the lungs. This chronic and incurable condition causes the walls of the pulmonary arteries to become constricted and rigid. Medications for pulmonary arterial hypertension work by relaxing the muscles in the walls of the blood vessels, increasing blood flow through the lungs, or counteracting the substances that cause the blood vessel walls to narrow.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global pulmonary arterial hypertension market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on pulmonary arterial hypertension market size, pulmonary arterial hypertension market drivers and trends, pulmonary arterial hypertension market major players and pulmonary arterial hypertension market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Respiratory Devices And Equipment (Diagnostic) Global Market Report 2024

report/respiratory-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Cardiovascular Medical Lasers Global Market Report 2024

report/cardiovascular-medical-lasers-global-market-report

Bioabsorbable Stents Global Market Report 2024

report/bioabsorbable-stents-global-market-report

What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.