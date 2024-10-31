Habitat Restoration By Ducks Unlimited Serves Wildlife And Bismarck Community

(MENAFN- 3BL) Key Points:



A recently completed habitat restoration project overseen by Ducks Unlimited is expected to attract migratory bird species to the Bismarck, North Dakota, area.

The project restored wetland areas and native trees and shrubs at the 117-acre Clairmont Family Conservation Park, which is also adding amenities to expand public access. Marathon Petroleum's nearby Mandan provided $45,000 in grants to the project, including the final park gift that helped ensure completion of the restorations.

Canada geese, mallards and other migratory birds are expected to be more frequent visitors to the Bismarck, North Dakota, area as restored habitat matures inside Clairmont Family Conservation Park. A three-and-a-half-year effort to enhance natural features of the 117-acre park culminated recently with a site celebration involving supporters of the community-led initiative.

“More than 120 individuals, businesses and corporate and foundation partners contributed their generous time and financial resources to make this vision a reality,” said Eric Lindstrom, Senior Managing Director of Development for Ducks Unlimited (DU), Great Plains Region.“The diverse community outreach and support sets this project apart from others.”

“Marathon Petroleum stepped up big with the final park gift that helped ensure completion of the habitat restorations when construction bids came in higher than anticipated.”

DU purchased the parkland from the Clairmont family in 2020 to manage the journey toward restoration. The work included removing debris and old fences, planting native prairie grasses, restoring two wetland areas for birds in particular, and reintroducing several different native trees and shrubs. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) was among the project's supporters, working through its nearby Mandan refinery to provide grants of $5,000 for the land purchase and $40,000 to help optimize the habitat for waterfowl and wildlife.

DU transferred ownership of the site to the Bismarck Parks and Recreation District (BPRD) almost two years ago, however, it has a memorandum of understanding with the district to maintain the restored habitat features. BPRD is overseeing further development of the park to expand recreational and educational opportunities for the public.

“We created a master plan through public engagement and input meetings that includes additional paved and natural-surface trails, a parking area, shelters and natural playgrounds, a community building and a junior links golf course,” BPRD Executive Director Kevin Klipfel said.

MPC's assistance with the project reflects the company's focus on strengthening the communities where it operates by making investments that have a positive, measurable impact.

“Supporting this project is very fulfilling because the park will be a lasting community asset that serves wildlife and local residents for generations to come,” MPC Mandan Refinery General Manager Josh Dorfmueller said.