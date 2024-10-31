Dr. Catherine Latoya Grant-Alston To Lead Transformative Wealth-Building Programs For Women At The YWCA And Beyond

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dr. Catherine Grant-AlstonHARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- With over two decades of unparalleled expertise in finance and treasury, Dr. Catherine Latoya Grant-Alston is reshaping the landscape of finance, setting new standards for success among women in the industry. A thought leader and powerhouse advocate, Dr. Catherine has consistently paved the way for women to take control of their financial futures, close the gender wealth gap, and build generational wealth. This fall, Dr. Catherine will bring her inspiring, hands-on financial programs to new audiences, empowering women to build resilience, realize financial independence, and reach new heights in their personal and professional lives.Bringing the Kingdom Wealth Journey to the YWCADr. Catherine will soon present her acclaimed Kingdom Wealth Journey program to a select group of twenty women at the YWCA Hartford Region. This 4-week course is designed for individuals seeking to build sustainable wealth and overcome financial challenges with confidence. The program equips participants with essential skills in budgeting, debt repayment, credit improvement, and wealth-building fundamentals-tools that will not only support their immediate financial goals but also create a foundation for lasting economic empowerment.“Kingdom Wealth Journey is about more than financial literacy; it's about fostering empowerment and financial ownership,” says Dr. Catherine.“Women deserve the tools, resources, and confidence to build lasting wealth. This program is designed to support them on that journey in a practical way.”Launching the Crown Program : Elevating Early-Stage Black Female EntrepreneursDr. Catherine's commitment to championing financial literacy and entrepreneurial success doesn't stop there. She is also set to co-lead the Crown Program, an intensive 12-week accelerator tailored specifically for early-stage Black female entrepreneurs. This program addresses a significant gap in the entrepreneurial ecosystem by targeting women who have earned $120,000 or less annually over the past three years.Through the Crown Program, participants will develop critical business skills, enhance operational efficiency, and prepare for future financial opportunities with a curriculum designed to propel their businesses forward.“Too many talented women face roadblocks in business simply because they lack access to key financial resources and training,” Dr. Catherine notes.“The Crown Program is about removing those barriers and building a strong foundation so these women can secure funding, grow their businesses, and create legacies.”Royal Queendom: Building a Community of Financial Empowerment and SisterhoodDr. Catherine's work extends beyond educational programs to an exclusive, purpose-driven community known as Royal Queendom. Founded by Dr. Catherine and her husband, Reginald Alston Jr., Royal Queendom is the embodiment of her lifelong dedication to women's economic empowerment. Born out of their venture Kingdom Treasures, Royal Queendom is a vibrant community designed to support women in building both financial and generational wealth, while offering a transformative coaching program that blends financial education with the collective power of a supportive sisterhood. In Royal Queendom, members benefit from Dr. Catherine's financial insights and coaching, coupled with the camaraderie and inspiration of like-minded women on similar wealth-building journeys. It's a space where women can not only learn but also uplift each other, celebrate wins, and tackle financial challenges as a unified community.“Royal Queendom is more than a coaching program-it's a movement,” Dr. Catherine shares.“Women supporting women, achieving together, and building lasting wealth as a community is powerful. In Royal Queendom, every woman finds a place where her financial dreams and goals are encouraged and realized.”A Legacy of Financial Literacy and Wealth EquityFrom her educational programs to her community initiatives, Dr. Catherine's work is a testament to her mission: to create a world where women have equal access to financial opportunity and the tools needed to achieve economic independence. Through each of these groundbreaking initiatives, Dr. Catherine is building a legacy that not only teaches women about wealth but equips them to make transformative, generational impacts.For more information on Dr. Catherine's upcoming events and programs, please visit .About Dr. Grant:Dr. Catherine Latoya Grant-Alston also known as The Queen Treasurer, is an esteemed professional educated with a BS in Business Administration from the University of Connecticut, an MBA from the University of Massachusetts, and an honorary doctorate in Christian Education. With over two decades of experience in the financial industry, she's an international award-winning practitioner and 3x Amazon #1 best-selling author.Beyond her professional endeavors, Dr. Grant- Alston is deeply involved in her community, serving on the executive board of her local chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated and as board treasurer of the Kendall Wyche Foundation.About Kingdom Treasures:Kingdom Treasures is dedicated to providing financial coaching to small businesses, streamlining their finances for compliance and efficiency. By empowering business owners to focus on their expertise rather than numbers, Kingdom Treasures aims to ensure each King, Queen, and their Kingdoms flourish financially, leaving behind a legacy of generational wealth.

