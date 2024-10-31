Truedata VP Of Product David Berman Explores Effective Audience Targeting In Adexchanger

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Digital advertisers should agree there are about 345 million people in the US. But buying is about scale, even if it means false population counts.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TrueData VP of Product David Berman examines the correlation between campaign performance and accuracy of audience targeting in a piece for AdExchanger .Berman points out that a turn toward legitimate content instead of MFA and the use of first-party data and IDs for targeting. Reaching real people effectively is now the task at hand.Berman looks at insuring accuracy along the data daisy chain: Data should be consistent or at least predictable. "Aggregating and normalizing data from disparate sources will expose advertisers to a lot of volatility. Advertisers need to understand those patterns so they can spot the difference between fraudulent and valid changes in audience activity," he writes.To get proper insights, he says, advertisers need to establish specific media buying requirements. To avoid fraud, they should work with direct data partners like publishers and retail companies.Paying extra for data is often worth it, and a good data provider can show the path of every single bit of data. Knowing certain patterns, says Berman, and learning how to judge and compare data sources, are key to long-term success.To read the full article, visit

