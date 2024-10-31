Billboard Magazine Highlights Roc Nation School Of Music, Sports & Entertainment At LIU As One Of The Top Music Business Schools In 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

School Recently Unveiled New State-of-the-Art Dolby Atmos Studio on Campus & Collaborated With MetaMoon Festival on Educational Event

Images can be found

HERE

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the

Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment at Long Island University (LIU) was highlighted as one of

Billboard Magazine's 2024 Top Business for preparing young individuals for careers in the music business.

Billboard recognized the school's impact on redefining industry education through a versatile curriculum as it gears up for its first graduating class in spring 2025. The publication emphasized how the Roc Nation School serves as one of the top music education programs to connect students with today's leading creatives, legal experts, A&R executives, digital and brand experts, and speakers, including

Fat Joe, Rapsody , Roc Nation Vice Chairman Jay Brown and Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez .

The list positioned the school as a leader in providing the next generation of students with unparalleled networking opportunities and direct insights from industry leaders through events like the EmpowHERment Summit, which highlighted the role of women across the music industry during International Women's Month in March.

Additionally, the publication shined a light on Roc Nation School's partnership with the MetaMoon Festival that kicked off in 2023 with an inaugural summit focused on Asian representation in live music and touring which featured panel discussions, masterclasses and more. This year, the Roc Nation School collaborated with MetaMoon to host the second edition of "The Summit: Rise of Asian Artists and their Global Fandom."

The inclusion on the Top Music Business Schools list follows the school's recent launch of a new, state-of-the-art Dolby Atmos® studio on campus that was integrated into the curriculum to create an array of immersive learning opportunities for students. The 2,400 square feet studio made history as one of the largest professional Dolby Atmos music recording studios in New York. Equipped with cutting edge top-tier recording and production technology, the studio enables students to gain immersive experience using the latest technology by leading industry professionals including the school's Director of the Music Technology, Entrepreneurship & Production program and long-time engineer for

JAY-Z, Gimel "Young Guru" Keaton.

The Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment

The Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment at Long Island University (LIU) is a globally renowned destination for world-class education, exceptional career development, cultural initiatives and philanthropic endeavors. The school prepares students for a wide range of careers in entrepreneurship, music, sports business, management, performance and more with an esteemed faculty inclusive of university professors, adjunct leaders as well as special guest lecturers.

The Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment, which began enrolling students at LIU in Fall 2021, leverages its versatile resources and expertise to help students graduate with immersive internship experience and develop a robust network of professional contacts. Located in Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter's hometown of Brooklyn, the school also provides Roc Nation Hope Scholarships to 25 percent of enrolled students, which enables them to graduate tuition debt-free. The Hope Scholars are also selected from a pool of academically competitive, New York-based, first-time freshmen with the highest need.

SOURCE Long Island University

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED