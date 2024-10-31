Guild Garage Group Announces Partnership With Ponderosa Garage Doors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Guild Garage Group ("Guild"), an alliance of residential garage door service companies focused on replacement, repair and installation, has announced the completion of its partnership with Ponderosa Garage Doors ("Ponderosa"), a leading family-owned and operated residential garage door service company based in Vancouver, Washington with an additional location in Portland, Oregon.

"We are excited to welcome Ponderosa to the Guild family and begin working with the entire Fielding family to supercharge the already robust growth they have experienced over the last couple of years. This strategic partnership positions us to broaden our impact on the west coast, ensuring that more communities have access to the highest-quality garage door services they deserve," said Tim O'Reilly, CEO of Guild.



"We are excited to announce this strategic partnership and welcome the Ponderosa team to Guild," said Sean Slazyk, Co-Founder of Guild. "This partnership marks a pivotal moment for Guild, extending our geographic footprint across the Pacific Northwest under a market-leading brand. It further solidifies Guild as one of the largest residential garage door service companies in the country, with a footprint that now extends from Georgia to Oregon."

"Joining forces with the Guild family of industry leading companies and owners across the nation helps to achieve a lifelong goal of mine," said Ken Fielding, Owner and CEO of Ponderosa. "I love and believe in people and have always wanted to build an organization that could serve individuals, families and communities in a purposeful and meaningful way. Extraordinary success and achievement is always preceded by a steady commitment of service and respect extended to the marketplace. Guild shares Ponderosa's passion for superior customer service and operational excellence. This unique alliance further ensures that Ponderosa's impact for good will continue and will remain a leading brand in garage door services across the Pacific Northwest for decades to come."

Guild is actively looking for leading garage door service businesses across the country. Founders and advisors interested in learning more should contact Jordan Dubin at [email protected] .

About Guild Garage Group

Guild Garage Group is an alliance of residential garage door service companies and is actively looking to partner with owners of industry-leading companies. Guild is guided by the vision of being the preferred partner to business owners through a "made for you" brand positioning and invests in companies with strong management teams and cultures to create unmatched growth opportunities for them. Guild allows owners to take chips off the table but retain "unit level ownership" so they continue to benefit through annual distributions and an eventual full exit as their business grows. Guild retains the employees and management teams of the companies they partner with, and provides them with the resources and processes they need to better serve their customers, employees, and communities. More information about Guild can be found at .

About Ponderosa Garage Doors

Ponderosa Garage Doors is a family-owned and operated garage door services business established in 1995. The business is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington with an additional location in Portland, Oregon. The company boasts over 1,000 positive Social Media reviews (Google/Yelp/Facebook) and maintains a 5-Star rating on Google, making them a preferred choice for garage door replacement and repair in both Washington and Oregon. Ponderosa Garage Doors offers a range of services related to garage doors, including repair options, garage door replacement, and installation. More information about Ponderosa Garage Doors can be found at .

