KPMG Webcast: What Does COP29 Mean For Business?

From 11-22 November 2024, COP29 will be taking place in Baku, Azerbaijan. As the 29th United Nations Climate Change conference, this event presents a crucial moment for and to step-up and fast-track the global climate agenda in order to meet global ambitions.

To dive into COP29 and the themes associated, join us for a global webcast that looks at what COP29 means for businesses around the world, including climate leader and business perspectives, a look at regional implications of COP29 with a focus on the Asia Pacific, as well as a recap of COP16.

The session will cover:



Introduction to KPMG program at COP29

Panel discussion: What does COP29 mean for business?

Implications of COP29 in the Asia Pacific region

A recap of COP16 Closing remarks

Presenters:



John McCalla-Leacy , Head of Global ESG, KPMG International

Mike Hayes , Climate Change, Decarbonization, Nature and Renewable Energy Global Lead, KPMG International

Daisy Shen , Head of Climate Change and Sustainability, Advisory Head of Energy and Nature Resources, and Partner, KPMG China

Simon Weave r, Global Head of ESG Advisory, KPMG International, and Partner, KPMG in the UK

Apurba Mitra , Lead, Climate Change, and Partner, KPMG in India

Wafa Jafri , Partner, Energy Deal Advisory, KPMG in the UK Sarah Nelson , Global Lead Director, Nature & Biodiversity, KPMG International

Click here to register