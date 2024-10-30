KPMG Webcast: What Does COP29 Mean For Business?
Date
10/30/2024 11:00:20 PM
Tue, Nov 5, 2024 7:00 AM EST
From 11-22 November 2024, COP29 will be taking place in Baku, Azerbaijan. As the 29th United Nations Climate Change conference, this event presents a crucial moment for governments and industry to step-up and fast-track the global climate agenda in order to meet global ambitions.
To dive into COP29 and the themes associated, join us for a global webcast that looks at what COP29 means for businesses around the world, including climate leader and business perspectives, a look at regional implications of COP29 with a focus on the Asia Pacific, as well as a recap of COP16.
The session will cover:
Introduction to KPMG program at COP29
Panel discussion: What does COP29 mean for business?
Implications of COP29 in the Asia Pacific region
A recap of COP16
Closing remarks
Presenters:
John McCalla-Leacy , Head of Global ESG, KPMG International
Mike Hayes , Climate Change, Decarbonization, Nature and Renewable Energy Global Lead, KPMG International
Daisy Shen , Head of Climate Change and Sustainability, Advisory Head of Energy and Nature Resources, and Partner, KPMG China
Simon Weave r, Global Head of ESG Advisory, KPMG International, and Partner, KPMG in the UK
Apurba Mitra , Lead, Climate Change, and Partner, KPMG in India
Wafa Jafri , Partner, Energy Deal Advisory, KPMG in the UK
Sarah Nelson , Global Lead Director, Nature & Biodiversity, KPMG International
Click here to register
