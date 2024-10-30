عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russians Attack Dnipro, Injuring Minor

Russians Attack Dnipro, Injuring Minor


10/30/2024 7:14:14 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian forces attacked Dnipro, injuring a 14-year-old boy.

This was reported on Telegram by Serhii Lysak, Chief of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, as cited by Ukrinform.

"An uneasy evening in Dnipro. A 14-year-old was injured due to the enemy attack," he wrote.

Read also: Russian army attacks two districts in Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 20 times today

The boy sustained a leg injury and received necessary medical assistance. He will continue treatment as an outpatient.

Earlier, explosions were also heard in Odesa.

MENAFN30102024000193011044ID1108835729


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search