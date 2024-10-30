Russians Attack Dnipro, Injuring Minor

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian forces attacked Dnipro, injuring a 14-year-old boy.

This was reported on Telegram by Serhii Lysak, Chief of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, as cited by Ukrinform.

"An uneasy evening in Dnipro. A 14-year-old was due to the enemy attack," he wrote.

in20

The boy sustained a leg injury and received necessary medical assistance. He will continue as an outpatient.

Earlier, explosions were also heard in Odesa.