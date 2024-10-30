Russians Attack Dnipro, Injuring Minor
10/30/2024 7:14:14 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian forces attacked Dnipro, injuring a 14-year-old boy.
This was reported on Telegram by Serhii Lysak, Chief of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, as cited by Ukrinform.
"An uneasy evening in Dnipro. A 14-year-old was injured due to the enemy attack," he wrote.
The boy sustained a leg injury and received necessary medical assistance. He will continue treatment as an outpatient.
Earlier, explosions were also heard in Odesa.
