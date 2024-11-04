The Caldera River In Boquete Is At Its Highest Level

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The Caldera River in Boquete , Chiriquí, is at its highest level on the afternoon of Monday, November 4, due to the intense rains that have been recorded in the last 24 hours. For the moment the river is within its but strong currents have residents and local authorities on alert.

In other areas of Boquete, some tributaries have overflowed, including the La Zumbona stream in Palo Alto. The Chiriquí authorities ordered the temporary closure of the bridge over that ravine. Meanwhile, flooding has been reported in the Los Cabezos sector of Boquete. Some 16 people were evacuated from their homes after being submerged in water.

José Donderis, former director of the National Civil Protection System, posted on his social networks that after a brief tour of some of Boquete's ravines he was able to confirm that the floods have diminished, but the risk of landslides is possible.