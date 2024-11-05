Constitutional Amendments Blessed Step Toward Qatar's Renaissance, Emphasise Citizens

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A number of citizens who cast their votes on the draft constitutional amendments at the first committee at Ali bin Hamad Al Attiyah Hall in Al Sadd Club emphasised that the referendum is a correct and blessed step in the path to Qatars renaissance and supporting its development and progress under the wise leadership of the Amir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani.

In remarks to Qatar News Agency (QNA), the citizens said that the constitutional amendments serve the interests of the nation and embody the insightful vision of His Highness the Amir, the leader of the blessed march.

In his remarks to QNA, Ali Ibrahim Al Sulaiti considered the constitutional amendments and citizens' opinions on them as a good and blessed step. They will enhance the cohesion and social fabric of the country, he added, noting that the large turnout to vote undoubtedly reflects the citizens' response to the generous invitation by His Highness the Amir to participate actively in the referendum, and at the same time indicates their awareness of the importance of their participation.

For his part, Essa Al Abduljabbar described the referendum on the constitutional amendments as a historic moment in Qatar's victorious march towards progress, development, and social cohesion. He said that citizens have full confidence in their wise leadership and in the insightful decisions and directions it takes, whose goal, first and foremost, is the interest of the nation and the citizens.

In turn, Jassim Sohrab Mohammed confirmed to QNA that the referendum on the constitutional amendments through the various means provided by the General Referendum Committee is a real addition to the pride, advancement, and development that the Qatari people are experiencing under the wise leadership of His Highness the Amir. In this context, he said that citizens are proud of their leadership, their country, and their achievements, adding that they always look forward to the best for the good of their country and their nation.



