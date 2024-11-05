Constitutional Amendments Vital Step Towards Good Governance: Al Subaie

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the of Environment and Climate Change Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie expressed his happiness at the large voter turnout in Tuesday's on the constitutional amendments to the permanent of the State of Qatar.

He said in press statements that the large voter turnout consolidates public participation and confirms national cohesion and solidarity among all members of the Qatari people.

HE Al Subaie hailed the constitutional amendments as a vital step in the path of enhancing good governance, especially since they come within the framework of the state's ongoing efforts to achieve a comprehensive national vision based on modernizing the legal system and developing its tools in a manner that keeps pace with regional and international transformations and enhances transparency and accountability in government work, leads to consolidating the principle of the rule of law and ensures good performance for all state institutions in the process of progress.

