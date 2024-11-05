Voting On Constitutional Amendments Ends

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The committees closed their doors at 7pm, ending the process on the draft constitutional amendments, which witnessed large participation by citizens who had reached the age of 18.

The headquarters of the referendum committees witnessed a large turnout to participate in the referendum from various segments of Qatari society in response to the call of the Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to all citizens to participate in the general referendum on the draft constitutional amendments.

The voting process continued from 7am until 7pm, and the procedures for sorting and counting the votes began immediately after that so that the results would be announced by the General Referendum Committee within 24 hours of the end of the voting process.

Citizens eligible to vote attended since the early morning hours in an enthusiastic atmosphere that confirms everyone's keenness to make this event a success, and a sense of responsibility towards the homeland, and to strengthen its social fabric in the most beautiful image and form, which honestly represents an important stage in the country's victorious march and national unity.

The General Referendum Committee on the Constitutional Amendments has allowed eligible citizens to vote to conduct the referendum through 10 paper referendum committees, or 18 electronic referendum committees, by attending in person at one of the announced referendum headquarters and presenting the Qatari ID card or the Qatar Digital ID, or by voting (remotely) using the "Metrash 2" application inside and outside the country, noting that voting is by choosing between (yes) or (no).

