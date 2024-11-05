Queen Visits Community Empowerment Centre, Meets With Local Entrepreneurs In Aqaba

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, November 5 (Petra) -- Queen Rania Al Abdullah Tuesday visited the Jordan River Foundation's Queen Rania Al Abdullah Community Empowerment Centre (QRCEC) in Aqaba and met with beneficiaries and local community members, according to the Queen's office.During the visit, QRCEC Director Ahmad Ghneimat briefed Her Majesty on the centre's child safety and community empowerment activities and the services it offers to Aqaba's local community.Established in 2011, QRCEC offers programmes focused on child protection, essential life skills, entrepreneurship and positive parenting practices.In a tour of the centre, the Queen stopped by 'Beit Sgheer,' an interactive project aimed at raising awareness of core concepts to protect children against all forms of abuse and an expressive art therapy session organised for women.She also viewed an exhibition of 10 entrepreneurial projects established by the centre's beneficiaries, who spoke to the Queen about their products, the jobs they have created, and their experiences with QRCEC's job placement and networking services.Her Majesty toured the 'Technology Room,' designed to engage children and youth in social activities, promote their self-empowerment and help them develop life skills.She met with local community representatives, including leaders of community-based organisations and project owners from the governorate and surrounding villages.The beneficiaries' community initiatives and projects were supported by QRCEC through financial grants and training workshops in entrepreneurship, workforce readiness, project management, and financial literacy, as well as prevention and protection programs aimed at their children and families. Her Majesty then visited Jo Bags, a packaging solutions business owned and operated by local youth Suhaib Al Ammouri.A specialist in the production of paper bags, Ammouri began his project at home using simple equipment and locally sourced raw materials. After receiving support from Her Majesty, Ammouri was able to expand his operations and acquire modern industrial equipment.His business currently has nine employees and is considered a main supplier of packaging materials for most hotels, restaurants, and high-quality retail stores in Aqaba.