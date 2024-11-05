Tourism Minister Emphasizes Importance Of Raising Tourism Workers' Competencies

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 5 (Petra) -- of and Antiquities, Lina Annab, emphasized the need for increasing tourism workers' competencies, qualifying newcomers, and meeting demand with skilled personnel as one of the cornerstones of the national strategy.Speaking to a meeting on Tuesday with head of the Tourism and Hospitality National Sector Skills Council, Mohammad Qasim, Annab underscored the value of maintaining the council-ministry collaboration by focusing on certain key issues that support the ministry's aims and strategy as well as the economic modernization vision.Qasim, in turn, gave a presentation on the council, which operates under the umbrella of the Technical and Vocational Skills Development Commission (TVSDC) and its law.He explained that the council started working with the Tourism Ministry since its establishment and through the TVSDC, especially on the human resources and specialized labor in the tourism sector, as one of the main themes of the National Tourism Strategy and one of the economic modernization vision objectives.He underlined the importance of preserving skilled national labor in the sector in light of the circumstances currently affecting the region and their negative impacts on the tourism sector.