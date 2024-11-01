2024 SAIC Corporate Responsibility Report: Environmental Roadmap And Progress

(MENAFN- 3BL) We are committed to reducing any negative impacts our business may have on the environment. Through our ongoing risk assessments, we have narrow exposure to environmental risks. When we identify a material risk, we address it. (See our Task Force on Climate-Related Disclosures, or TCFD, Report for more detail on risk and how the company manages it.) Because we take our environmental commitment seriously, we set self-imposed goals for greenhouse emissions, conservation and other important initiatives. As importantly, we regularly look for additional opportunities to lessen our environmental impacts while balancing them with our business priorities.

SAIC'S ENVIRONMENTAL REPORTING APPROACH

At SAIC, we:



Implement ISO 14001 environmental management standards, promote initiatives to reduce our direct environmental impacts, and track and report key performance metrics. For additional details, see our ISO 14001 Standards Fact Sheet.

Report our environmental performance through well-accepted Global Reporting Initiative Standards 2021, the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures and the CDP global disclosure system.

Employ the Greenhouse Gas Protocol Corporate Accounting and Reporting Standard methodology to determine our GHG emissions inventory. Obtain independent assurance for our GHG emissions inventory. For calendar year 2023, this is a Type 2 moderate assurance in adherence to the AA1000 AccountAbility Principles (AA1000AS v3) of inclusivity, materiality, responsiveness and impact.

Learn more about Environmental Roadmap and Progress in SAIC's 2024 Corporate Responsibility Report .