Prime Minister Casts His Vote In Constitutional Amendment Referendum
Date
11/5/2024 2:01:06 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani participated in the general referendum on the draft constitutional amendments to the Permanent constitution of the State of Qatar.
HH Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs cast his vote on Tuesday morning at the 15th Referendum Committee headquarters in Barahat Msheireb.
His Excellency affirmed that participation in the referendum reflects the cohesion between the leadership and the people in shaping the country's future, as well as the spirit of belonging and national unity. Participation in the referendum also upholds the supreme interest of the country and strengthens its constants and values for a prosperous and active state, His Excellency added.
MENAFN05112024000067011011ID1108853719
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.