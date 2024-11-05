Prime Minister Casts His Vote In Constitutional Amendment Referendum

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani participated in the general on the draft constitutional amendments to the Permanent of the State of Qatar.

HH Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs cast his vote on Tuesday morning at the 15th Referendum Committee headquarters in Barahat Msheireb.

His Excellency affirmed that participation in the referendum reflects the cohesion between the leadership and the people in shaping the country's future, as well as the spirit of belonging and national unity. Participation in the referendum also upholds the supreme interest of the country and strengthens its constants and values for a prosperous and active state, His Excellency added.

