Referendum Manifests Wise Leadership's Keenness To Boost National Unity: NCSA President

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the President of the National Security Agency (NCSA) Eng. Abdulrahman bin Ali Al Farahid Al Malki said that participation in the referendum on the constitutional amendments reflected the keenness of the wise leadership to strengthen national unity and shape the future of the State of Qatar.

In a statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA), His Excellency hailed today's referendum as a key milestone in the State of Qatar's history, saying it manifests cohesion between the Qatari people and their wise leadership and highlights the firm belief in the importance of national unity, social cohesion and adherence to established national values and principles.

He expressed his deep confidence in the wise leadership, which is keen to implement the principle of justice and the rule of law in all areas of life and diligently strives to achieve Qatari nationals' aspirations of a better future in a safe and socially cohesive homeland, where the people responsibly work to boost national unity and consolidate the pillars of the state based on justice, equality and the rule of law. (QNA)



