Estonian President Commends Jordan's Heritage Preservation Efforts During Jerash Visit

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Jerash, November 5 (Petra) -- Estonian President Alar Karis visited the historic city of Jerash on Tuesday, expressing admiration for its rich cultural heritage and Jordan's ongoing efforts to preserve its ancient monuments, which attract tourists from around the world.During his visit, President Karis praised Jordan's cultural advancements, acknowledging the Kingdom's commitment to safeguarding its historical sites. He was welcomed at the site by of Environment Muawiyah Radaideh, Head of the Honorary Mission, who emphasized the strong bilateral relations between Jordan and Estonia, particularly in heritage and antiquities conservation, and commended the visit as a step towards enhanced cooperation in various fields.Karis received a comprehensive briefing from Mohammad Shalabi, Director of Jerash Antiquities, on the city's renowned archaeological landmarks, as well as the diverse festivals and events hosted at the site. Shalabi outlined the tourist route and the range of services provided to visitors, underscoring Jerash's role as a key cultural and tourism destination in Jordan.Shalabi also detailed the recent and ongoing projects aimed at preserving Jerash's historical significance, including the restoration of archaeological areas and the Jerash market, as well as excavation activities. He highlighted future projects, such as upgrading the museum, creating accessible entrances for individuals with disabilities, and utilizing 3D technology to document Jerash's heritage.