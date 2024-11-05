عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
King Departs On Working Visit To London

King Departs On Working Visit To London


11/5/2024 2:01:17 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, November 5 (Petra) -- his majesty King Abdullah II departed on Tuesday on a working visit to London, where he is scheduled to meet with King Charles III of the United Kingdom and British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.
According to a royal court statement, His Royal Highness crown prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II was sworn in as Regent, in the presence of Cabinet members.

MENAFN05112024000117011021ID1108853727


Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search