King Departs On Working Visit To London

Amman, November 5 (Petra) -- King Abdullah II departed on Tuesday on a working visit to London, where he is scheduled to meet with King Charles III of the United Kingdom and British Prime Sir Keir Starmer.According to a royal court statement, His Royal Highness Al Hussein bin Abdullah II was sworn in as Regent, in the presence of Cabinet members.

