NEW COMPARISON: U.S. Drugs 2X To 9X Pricier Than Canada

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

US v Canada Drug Prices 2024.10

While American Access to Affordable Stands at New Low of 55%, Brand-name Prescription Drug Prices Are 50% to 90% Less Expensive from Canada

- CPPI Executive Director Jack Pfeiffer

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- One week from Election Day, the Campaign for Personal Prescription Importation (CPPI) has released a new price comparison between U.S. and Canadian pharmacies revealing that U.S. pharmacies just can't compete with Canadian drug prices. CPPI compared prices of the most sought-after brand-name prescription drugs demonstrating that average Canadian drug prices are 50% to 90% less expensive than leading U.S. pharmacy prices.

The percentage of Americans who can afford and access prescription drugs and quality healthcare stands at a new low of 55%, a six-point decline since 2022, according to a September 2024, West Health-Gallup Healthcare Affordability Index. Meanwhile, the poll shows that the majority of Americans (67%) believe that healthcare is not receiving enough attention during the presidential campaign.

“Americans struggling with the life-and-death issue of prescription drug affordability are wanting solutions today, and that is where personal prescription importation comes in,” says CPPI Executive Director Jack Pfeiffer.“Millions of Americans, who've found themselves up against the wall, already turn to personal prescription importation to find prices 50-90% less expensive from safe licensed Canadian pharmacies. Millions more are looking to political leaders and candidates for solutions. It is time for Congress and the Administration to step up and pass legislation. The consequences of failing to act or denying Americans access to affordable medications are life and death.”

The Affordable and Safe Prescription Drug Importation Act (H.R. 8848 introduced by Rep. Jan Schakowsky), and the Safe and Affordable Drugs from Canada Act (S. 4918 introduced by Sen. Klobuchar and Sen. Grassley) would ensure and expand Americans' access to affordable prescription drugs through importation. Both Kamala Harris and Donald Trump have proven their support for expanding prescription importation. Further, 78% of the public favors allowing Americans to buy prescription drugs imported from licensed Canadian pharmacies according to the Kaiser Family Foundation .

Canadian vs. U.S. Drug Price Savings

CPPI's drug price comparison findings are consistent with U.S. Health and Human Services data showing that identical medications from Canada cost up to 90% less than the price charged in the United States, with the top 60 drugs sold in America costing nearly four times as much as Canada.

DRUGS ACT THREATENS ACCESS

Given rising inflation and increased living costs, CPPI advocates that“Americans need more access to affordable prescription medications, not less.” The organization recently pushed back against the introduction of the Domain Reform for Unlawful Drug Sellers Act (DRUGS Act) [S. 4108]. The bill introduced by Florida Senator Marco Rubio, would deny Americans access to safe and affordable daily prescription medicines from licensed international pharmacy websites.

“The DRUGS Act puts lives in jeopardy, and is the wrong direction for America,” says Pfeiffer.

HOW TO SAVE ON Rx SAFELY

Purchasing prescription medications for importation from licensed and certified online Canadian pharmacies is safe and easy. Annually, Americans receive over one million prescriptions from online Canadian pharmacies. For decades, FDA guidance has helped people safely import medications.

SAVINGS

2023 CPPI survey data shows that Americans importing prescription drugs save an average of $410 a month -$4,920 a year- on medication from licensed Canadian pharmacies. Ninety-five percent of respondents cited the high cost of prescription drugs in the U.S. as the primary reason for ordering from licensed online Canadian pharmacies. Ninety-three percent of respondents say that addressing the high cost of prescription drugs in the U.S. is important to how they will vote in the next election.

John Pfeiffer

CPPI

+1 202-641-8574

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.