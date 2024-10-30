Ministry Of Culture Launches Freej Art Design Festival

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Freej Art and Design Festival, organized by the Ministry of Culture at the permanent headquarters of Darb Al Saai in Umm Salal, will kick off on Thursday, and will continue until November 6.

The festival celebrates the art scene in the State of Qatar, featuring a group of exhibitions, studios, art workshops, cultural seminars, and theatrical performances.

It also includes a number of artistic and heritage corners and sections with the participation of 19 entities.

The Freej Art and Design Festival is the first event of the cultural season organized by the Ministry of Culture, and includes a group of events targeting a wide segment of society and visitors to the State of Qatar, as it contributes to enhancing cultural identity and developing cultural awareness.