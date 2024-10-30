Ministry Of Culture Launches Freej Art Design Festival
Date
10/30/2024 2:42:10 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha, Qatar: The Freej Art and Design Festival, organized by the Ministry of Culture at the permanent headquarters of Darb Al Saai in Umm Salal, will kick off on Thursday, and will continue until November 6.
The festival celebrates the art scene in the State of Qatar, featuring a group of exhibitions, studios, art workshops, cultural seminars, and theatrical performances.
It also includes a number of artistic and heritage corners and sections with the participation of 19 entities.
The Freej Art and Design Festival is the first event of the cultural season organized by the Ministry of Culture, and includes a group of events targeting a wide segment of society and visitors to the State of Qatar, as it contributes to enhancing cultural identity and developing cultural awareness.
MENAFN30102024000063011010ID1108834909
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.