Video Series Makes The Periodic Table Interesting And Delicious

Thor Giese, Writer & Host of Table for 92 - Cooking Through the Periodic Table of Elements®

#36 Krypton - Superman's favorite food - Beef Bourguignon (with ketchup)

Thor Giese filming Table for 92 - Cooking Through the Periodic Table of Elements®

Each episode combines science with food to create a recipe that represents each of the 92 naturally occurring elements.

- Thor Giese

LEBANON, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Archaeologist Thor Giese recently completed a video series that showcases the 92 naturally occurring elements on the periodic table. Each episode features a mashup of science, food and history into a cooking illustration. So what happens when you get to Krypton , an element not found in food? You whip up a Superman favorite - beef bourguignon – while discussing his chief nemesis. That's how Giese makes science entertaining and educational in his 92-episode YouTube series, Table for 92 – Cooking Through the Periodic Table of Elements®.

“The periodic table contains all the fields of science, along with history, sociology, language and culture,” Giese said.“Science helps make sense of the world, and the fundamental order of the universe can be explained in the periodic table. Table for 92 is an interactive way to understand the elements and have a great time.”

Giese said most people don't think regularly about the periodic table, but the elements inform everything around us all the time. A mobile phone, he said, for example, is made up of over 50 elements.“Understanding and appreciating the table is like understanding and appreciating life better.”

In the series, each element is either an ingredient itself, a cooking technique or connected to a recipe's history. Giese, who shares part of his name with the element Thorium, filmed that episode last to make it a special occasion. In it, Giese revisits several of his favorite foods and stories from the series.

Before completing the full series, Giese, also an avid hunter, fisherman, forager and gardener, had already gained recognition for his work. In 2020, Giese first developed experiential science videos called, Thor's Outdoor Science Academy®. The series was picked up by the Emmy-winning Into the Outdoors network, which aired on PBS in 27 states, plus Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. For Table for 92, Giese has earned multiple Telly Awards, including the latest being two bronze awards in the categories of Science & Technology and Food & Beverage in 2023. The Table for 92 series is currently in talks with national production companies interested in getting the series on networks and streaming services.

“The series is my love letter to science and the people who created the modern periodic table,” Giese said.“Their discoveries and research have contributed to our ability to live good lives today in ways that they could never have imagined. It's like planting a fruit tree that you'll never enjoy yourself.”

About Thor Giese & Thor's Outdoor Science Academy®

With a degree in anthropology from the University of Colorado in Denver, Giese worked as an archaeologist on numerous digs and excavation sites, as well as served as a resident educator at Dinosaur Ridge, an outdoor museum in Colorado known as one of the world's most famous dinosaur fossil localities. Easily educating over 200,000 museum guests in his time, Giese learned how to make science come alive and connect with others. Learn more about Thor's Outdoor Science Academy® at ThorsOIutdoorScienceAcademy.

#36 Krypton: Table for 92 - Cooking Through the Periodic Table of Elements®

