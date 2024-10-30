MG Motor Celebrates 100 Years with Three Global and Regional Model Launches at the Jeddah International Motor Show

(MENAFN- Performance Communications) (30 October, 2024) MG Motor Middle East has made a significant impact at this year’s Jeddah International Motor Show, marking an important moment in the brand’s history with the global launch of the all-new MG RX9, the regional debut of the new MG 5, and the announcement that the fully electric MG Cyberster is now officially on sale in the Middle East. As part of MG’s ongoing celebrations for its 100-year anniversary, the brand’s participation at the show underscores its commitment to delivering innovative, affordable vehicles to customers in Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East.



MG’s participation in the Jeddah International Motor Show (29 October – 2 November) includes the display of 14 models from the brand’s lineup. Among those models joining the RX9, MG 5, and Cyberster on the stand, are the MG Whale, MG ONE, MG ZS EV, MG 4 EV, MG 3, and MG 7. This expansive display and activities not only highlight MG’s dedication to the Saudi market, but also demonstrate the brand’s ability to deliver a diverse selection of vehicles, meeting the needs of Saudi customers who seek everything from family-friendly SUVs to performance-driven electric cars.



The highlight of the show is the global debut of the MG RX9, MG’s flagship SUV, designed to meet the growing demand for spacious, versatile vehicles in Saudi Arabia. Powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine, the MG RX9 combines performance with comfort, offering advanced safety features, ample interior space, and the latest in automotive technology. The MG RX9 is expected to attract families and long-distance drivers alike, with its blend of practicality and modern design.





