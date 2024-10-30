Border Guards Destroy Russian Anti-Tank Complex, Electronic Warfare Station In Kupiansk Direction

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) of the State Border Guard Service destroyed an anti-tank missile system, a Groza electronic warfare station, and an antenna for Russian pilots in the Kupiansk direction.

According to Ukrinform, the State Border Guard Service reported this in Telegram and posted a video.

Video: State Border Guard Service

“An anti-tank missile system, a“Groza” electronic warfare station, an antenna of enemy pilots and three occupants were destroyed by border guards in the Kupiansk direction,” the statement said.

Rescue operation over inafter overnight strike: four killed, six injured

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukrainian defenders destroyed an enemy Harmon-M radar station in the Kramatorsk sector.

The photo is illustrative