Baby Born From 27-Year-Old Embryo: Record-Breaking IVF Milestone

A baby born from a 27-year-old embryo is believed to have broken the record previously set by her older sister, showcasing the enduring success of cryogenic storage techniques in IVF.

Though Molly Gibson is just over one month old, her embryo was frozen in October 1992 and remained preserved until February this year. Tina and Ben Gibson from Tennessee adopted Molly's embryo through the National Embryo Donation Centre, a non-profit organisation specialising in cryogenic preservation and IVF storage. Tina gave birth to Molly in late October - 27 years after her embryo was first stored.

Molly's birth sets a record for the longest-frozen embryo to result in a successful birth. This title was previously held by her older sister, Emma, who was born from a 24-year-old frozen embryo.

How Cryogenic Storage Extends Embryo Viability

Before Emma and Molly set records, little was known about the viability of older embryos. However, cryogenic storage methods, including LN2 vapour phase storage, have revolutionised how long embryos can remain frozen and still result in successful births.

When Tina Gibson learned Emma's embryo had been stored for so long, she was initially concerned. However, Dr Jeffrey Keenan, the centre's president, reassured her that embryo age would not significantly affect her chances of pregnancy. These births confirm that embryos frozen for long periods using cryogenic storage technologies can still result in successful pregnancies, demonstrating the durability of cryogenic storage solutions.

"This reflects the advancements in cryogenic technology used all those years ago, which allows for embryo preservation under an indefinite timeframe," says Carol Sommerfelt, the lab director and embryologist at the centre.

The Significance of Cryogenic Storage in IVF Success

Cryogenic storage systems are essential for maintaining embryos in a temperature-controlled environment during IVF. This highlights the critical role of dry shippers and LN2 vapour phase tanks in safeguarding frozen biological materials.

Though questions remain about the impact of embryo age on successful births, Emma and Molly's story proves that using older embryos is a viable option for families seeking alternatives to traditional IVF. It also underscores how cryogenic storage tanks can safely preserve sensitive biological materials over long periods.

Bringing Joy During the Pandemic

The second embryo that the Gibsons adopted wasn't thawed until February 2020, and Molly's birth brought joy to her family during a difficult year. The Gibsons discovered they were expecting Molly just days before the pandemic was officially declared, making her arrival even more special.

Born at the end of October at 6 pounds, 13 ounces, Molly lit up her family's world. Despite the complexities of embryo adoption and preservation, Tina and Ben are most amazed by the fact that they are now parents to two little girls.“Can you believe we're parents to multiple children?” Tina reflects.

The couple's journey, from infertility struggles to embryo adoption, is an incredible example of how modern cryogenic storage solutions have made previously unimaginable outcomes possible.

