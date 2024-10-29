DA Drive Analyzer Free Beta Version Now Available For Windows PC

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DA SmartQuest Main User Interface

ULINK releases DA SmartQuest (beta), a PC application, that introduces the DA Drive Analyzer drive failure prediction service to everyday PC users.

SANTA CLARA, CA, USA, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ULINK Technology, a leading provider of computer storage testing solutions, is pleased to announce a major update to DA Drive Analyzer.The latest release is now available for Windows PCs as a free beta version, empowering a new set of users with the ability to closely monitor their drive and protect their data using AI-based drive failure predictions.This is made possible by an application called DA SmartQuest. The addition of DA SmartQuest marks a significant milestone in ULINK Technology's commitment to delivering comprehensive and user-friendly solutions.With this software, DA Drive Analyzer becomes a versatile drive health monitoring tool that seamlessly integrates with Windows-based systems, enabling more businesses to harness the power of AI for data-driven insights and strategic planning."We are thrilled to introduce SmartQuest Windows PC support to our DA Drive Analyzer. This update represents our dedication to continuously innovate and provide our clients with the most advanced and adaptable AI solutions available for preventing drive failure,” shares ULINK Technology CEO Joseph Chen.“By enabling compatibility with Windows PCs, we are expanding the reach of DA Drive Analyzer and empowering businesses with seamless access to transformative data analytics capabilities for predicting drive failure."In addition to expanding the DA Drive Analyzer service to Windows PC users, DA SmartQuest gives users the option to generate AI-based drive failure predictions locally using a copy of DA Drive Analyzer's AI that runs entirely on the user's PC. All the user has to do to enable this feature is to install DA SmartQuest in“standalone mode” instead of "cloud mode." Doing so will keep all drive health data on the PC.While many of DA Drive Analyzer's features will not be available in“standalone mode,” it will allow users who lack an internet connection and users with strict data security requirements to receive DA Drive Analyzer's AI-based drive failure predictions.With this latest product, DA Drive Analyzer continues to set new standards for data analysis and decision support, empowering organizations to unlock the full potential of their drive health data and gain insight into the state of their drives.To take advantage of this service, users can follow these steps:1. Obtain a one-month-free Beta License (LTPC_Beta) at /shop2. Download the DA SmartQuest installation wizard from the link provided upon license checkout.3. Install DA SmartQuest in“cloud mode” using the downloaded wizard to upload drive health data and receive the full range of DA Drive Analyzer features, or install DA SmartQuest in“standalone mode” to have it generate AI-based drive failure predictions locally on your PC without uploading drive health data to the cloud.4. If you install DA SmartQuest in "cloud mode," you will be able to view AI-based drive failure predictions on the application itself. Additionally, you will also be able to view your drive health alerts and detailed health metrics online at DA Portal ( ) or in DA Monitor (/da_monitor ), which is a PC application that allows for multi-user monitoring. If you install DA SmartQuest in "cloud mode," please allow 24 hours for the results of your drives to generate.5. If you install DA SmartQuest in "standalone mode," you will be able to view AI-based drive failure predictions on your application immediately. Other features will not be available in "standalone mode."About ULINK TechnologyDA Drive Analyzer, which has been available in the consumer market since late 2021, is a comprehensive drive health monitoring and failure prediction service developed by ULINK Technology. The service utilizes AI and multiple threshold-based algorithms to analyze drive health data and generate alerts if there are detected drive issues. The drive health data is also summarized into useful visualizations that users can access online.

ULINK Technology

DA Drive Analyzer

+1 408-446-8455

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.