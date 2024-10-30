Jordan Condemns Israeli Law Banning Diplomatic Missions In East Jerusalem

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 30 (Petra) – The of Foreign and Expatriates condemned the Israeli Knesset's recent approval of a law that obstructs the establishment of missions for the State of Palestine in occupied East Jerusalem.In a statement issued on Wednesday, the ministry said that all Israeli actions aimed at altering the demographic composition, character, and status of the occupied Palestinian territories, particularly East Jerusalem, are deemed null and void, lacking any validity.Official spokesperson for the ministry, Sufian Qudah, underscored the need for Israel, as the occupying power, to cease all ongoing violations and breaches of the historical and legal status quo in occupied Jerusalem. He called for an end to the policy of imposing new facts on the ground amid Israel's continued aggression in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon, along with escalating incursions and attacks on Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.Qudah emphasized that Israeli attempts to annex occupied Jerusalem violate international law, United Nations Security Council resolutions, and the recent advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice. He reiterated that the Israeli presence in Gaza and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, constitutes illegal occupation that must be resolved, advocating for a two-state solution that establishes an independent and sovereign Palestinian state along the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital.He renewed his appeal to the international community, particularly the Security Council, to adopt a clear and firm stance against these violations and to take action to halt them.