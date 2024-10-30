Jordan's Ambassador Presents Credentials To UNWTO Secretary-General

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Madrid, October 30 (Petra) – Ambassador Raghad Saqa presented her credentials to Zurab Pololikashvili, the Secretary-General of the United Nations World Organization (UNWTO), as the Permanent Representative of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.During the event, which took place at the organization's headquarters in Madrid, Spain, Saqa underscored the Kingdom's commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation with the UNWTO.She emphasized Jordan's dedication to enhancing international collaboration in the tourism sector, highlighting the importance of global efforts to advance this vital industry.The ambassador reiterated the necessity of continuous development within the Jordanian tourism sector.