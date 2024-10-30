Jordan Poised For 'Major' Role In Green Hydrogen Industry, Says Minister

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 30 (Petra) - of and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh announced Jordan's "strong" commitment to become a "leader" in green hydrogen, emphasizing the country's "growing" influence in the energy sector and its potential to be a regional hub for green energy production.Speaking during the third roundtable for potential investors in the Kingdom's green hydrogen sector, the minister said the dialogue aligns with Jordan's National Green Hydrogen Strategy and the Kingdom's renewable energy accomplishments.To date, Kharabsheh noted Jordan has signed 13 memoranda of understanding and a framework agreement with international companies, underscoring the ministry's collaboration with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to reduce costs and boost "competitiveness" in green hydrogen infrastructure.The minister also pointed out the flexibility Jordan offers investors, covering key infrastructure components, primarily energy supply, water resources, ammonia storage and export facilities.World Bank Group Senior Energy Specialist Mohamed Kamh stressed the importance of a stable legislative environment for investors, vowing the Bank's support in developing essential regulations for Jordan's green hydrogen ambitions.Gretchen Perry, EBRD's Eastern Mediterranean Director, reaffirmed the bank's commitment to supporting Jordan in advancing green hydrogen projects. She emphasized the importance of collaboration with developers to facilitate an environment that fosters sustainable investment in this emerging sector.An ILF Group consultant working with the EBRD presented details on Jordan's green hydrogen strategy, which is designed to support the country's goals for economic modernization and establish Jordan as a green hydrogen and ammonia production center.With an investment potential estimated to reach $28 billion by 2030, seven companies have submitted initial feasibility studies, with three progressing to final stages.