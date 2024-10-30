Jordanian Librarians Conference On Artificial Intelligence Kicks Off

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 30 (Petra) – The 23rd Jordanian Librarians Conference, titled "Libraries and Information Institutions in the Age of Artificial Intelligence," commenced Wednesday at the Al Hussein Cultural Center, organized by the Jordanian Library and Information Association in collaboration with the Libraries Department of the Greater Amman Municipality.The two-day will feature participation from specialized researchers from Jordan, Palestine, Kuwait, Oman, and Tunisia. The event includes three scientific sessions addressing a range of topics related to artificial intelligence (AI) and its applications in libraries and information institutions. Key discussion points will cover AI technology, ethical and legal issues surrounding its use, innovations in data analysis, user experience enhancement, and the preservation of cultural heritage.Other focal areas will include the role of libraries in training researchers on AI technologies, fostering partnerships between libraries and institutions in the digital age, and identifying future challenges and opportunities along with best practices in AI applications within libraries.In the opening session, Deputy Director of the Community Development Sector at the Municipality, Hatem Hamlan, highlighted the significance of the Public Libraries Department as a cultural landmark, emphasizing the Municipality's commitment to forming partnerships to advance its digital transformation plan.Younis Shawabkeh, President of the Association, noted the profound intertwining of technology in everyday life and the transformative role of AI in enhancing library services. He remarked on the innovative potential of AI to improve access to information and provide tailored experiences for users, stating that libraries are evolving into centers of knowledge and community services.Shawabkeh also revealed that the scientific committee received over 25 research papers for consideration, with 20 selected for presentation during the conference sessions.