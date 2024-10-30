Jordan Welcomes 57Th Annual General Meeting Of AACO

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Dead Sea, Oct. 30 (Petra) -- of Wissam Tahtahmouni, representing King Abdullah II, opened the 57th Annual General Meeting of the Arab Air Carriers' Organization (AACO) Tuesday evening. The event was hosted by Royal Jordanian (RJ), the national carrier of Jordan.More than 200 attendees participated, including CEOs from member airlines, partners, and stakeholders from aircraft and sectors, all gathered to discuss the future of in the Arab world.In a statement from RJ, Samer Majali, Vice Chairman and CEO of the Royal Jordanian, emphasized the significance of hosting the event at the Dead Sea.He stated "Hosting the AACO Annual General Meeting here in Jordan, at the heart of the Dead Sea, carries great symbolism. This unique location, as the lowest inhabited point on earth, embodies Jordan's resilience in overcoming challenges and reaching new heights of success.""The ongoing support from His Majesty King Abdullah II and the Jordanian government over the years has elevated Royal Jordanian as a key player in the aviation industry and solidified Jordan's position as a bridge between East and West," he added.He also highlighted the presence of Minister of Tourism Lina Annab and Minister of Economic Affairs Muhannad Shahadeh at the meeting, showcasing Jordan's commitment to enhancing both the tourism and economic sectors.The assembly included various discussions, featuring a report on the state of the aviation industry, a presentation from Mohamad Rahma, Director of ICAO's Air Transport Bureau, and a forum addressing key industry issues.The event wrapped up with a closed session where union members discussed administrative and strategic matters. A highlight of the gathering was the recognition of Akbar Al-Baker, Advisor to the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar and the former CEO of Qatar Airways, for his significant contributions to the industry over 26 years.