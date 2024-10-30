Jordan Valley Authority Declares Medium-Level Emergency Amid Weather Instability

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct 30 (Petra) -- The Jordan Valley Authority has declared a medium-level state of emergency in response to forecasts of weather instability that may bring rainfall, flash flooding in valleys, and increased water levels in reservoirs.In a press release issued by the of Water and Irrigation, the Authority outlined its proactive measures, which include the activation of emergency response rooms and heightened readiness of personnel, equipment, and across the Jordan Valley, as well as at dam sites throughout the Kingdom.The Authority has urged citizens, farmers, and livestock owners to take necessary precautions to safeguard lives and property, remain vigilant about weather developments, and steer clear of areas prone to water accumulation, dams, and riverbeds.To ensure a swift response to any emergencies, the Authority has assured that on-call teams at all its offices in the Jordan Valley will operate around the clock to address public needs and manage the situation effectively.For emergency assistance, the Authority encourages residents to contact the Northern and Central Jordan Valley Water Resources Management at 0780469438 or the Southern Jordan Valley Water Resources Management at 0781110578.